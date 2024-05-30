Business Standard
Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Sales decline 11.22% to Rs 5.54 crore
Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International rose 600.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.33% to Rs 21.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.546.24 -11 21.5121.80 -1 OPM %9.035.29 -7.305.32 - PBDT0.420.23 83 1.160.85 36 PBT0.210.02 950 0.370.19 95 NP0.140.02 600 0.290.12 142
First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

