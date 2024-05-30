Business Standard
Mansoon Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.47 crore
Net profit of Mansoon Trading Company reported to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 12.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.10% to Rs 22.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-0.470.50 PL 22.2315.32 45 OPM %-912.77-250.00 -120.2452.87 - PBDT1.42-4.94 LP 12.79-7.85 LP PBT1.42-4.94 LP 12.79-7.85 LP NP2.19-4.95 LP 12.71-12.96 LP
First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

