Business Standard
Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit declines 39.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Sales decline 30.87% to Rs 134.57 crore
Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects declined 39.14% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.87% to Rs 134.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.38% to Rs 54.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.86% to Rs 489.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 775.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales134.57194.67 -31 489.85775.81 -37 OPM %8.2512.12 -14.238.08 - PBDT14.5123.24 -38 74.1761.36 21 PBT14.4623.20 -38 73.9761.24 21 NP10.4517.17 -39 54.8745.58 20
First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

