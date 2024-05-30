Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit declines 39.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.87% to Rs 134.57 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 20.38% to Rs 54.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.86% to Rs 489.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 775.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects declined 39.14% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 30.87% to Rs 134.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.134.57194.67489.85775.818.2512.1214.238.0814.5123.2474.1761.3614.4623.2073.9761.2410.4517.1754.8745.58