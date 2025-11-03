Vintage Coffee & Beverages consolidated net profit rises 137.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 89.51% to Rs 135.61 croreNet profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 137.42% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 89.51% to Rs 135.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales135.6171.56 90 OPM %16.4713.78 -PBDT22.159.98 122 PBT19.798.23 140 NP17.837.51 137
