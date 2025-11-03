GHV Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 3907.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17401.90% to Rs 183.77 croreNet profit of GHV Infra Projects rose 3907.14% to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17401.90% to Rs 183.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales183.771.05 17402 OPM %12.1237.14 -PBDT15.900.35 4443 PBT15.850.35 4429 NP11.220.28 3907
