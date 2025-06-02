Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vintage Coffee & Beverages forays into Liquid Coffee segment

Vintage Coffee & Beverages forays into Liquid Coffee segment

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Vintage Coffee & Beverages (VCBL) announced that it's subsidiary Vintage Coffee Private (VCPL') has launched a new product segment, LIQUID COFFEE which augments it's existing product portfolio of Spray and Agglomerated Instant Coffee.

This new product segment will cater to the increasing demand for Liquid coffee across the world and especially in South East Asian markets. This product will further help the company to ramp up volumes from upcoming capacity expansion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Logic School of Management launches CIAP Program in partnership with IAB, UK

Logic School of Management launches CIAP Program in partnership with IAB, UK

Ather Energy opens its 55th experience centre in Dharashiv, Maharashtra

Ather Energy opens its 55th experience centre in Dharashiv, Maharashtra

Board of Ujaas Energy allots 45.06 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Board of Ujaas Energy allots 45.06 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Confidence Petroleum India commissions 8 more auto LPG stations

Confidence Petroleum India commissions 8 more auto LPG stations

Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi, Pune

Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi, Pune

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon