Logic School of Management launches CIAP Program in partnership with IAB, UK

Logic School of Management, part of the Veranda Commerce vertical led by Prof. J.K. Shah, has announced the launch of the Certified International Accounting Professional (CIAP) program in partnership with the Institute of Accountants and Bookkeepers (IAB), UK a globally respected body for professional accounting qualifications. Logic has trained thousands of aspirants across India for the last 2 decades and has a strong track record in International and national accounting programs like ACCA, CMA USA, CPA USA and CA education.
Veranda Commerce is one of the largest commerce education verticals in India and is actively expanding its footprint. Brands under this vertical include JK Shah Classes, BB Virtuals, Navkar Digital Institute, Tapasya College of Commerce and Management, and Logic School of Management.
The CIAP program features a fast-tracked, globally aligned curriculum that can be completed in just six months. It is tailored for both students and working professionals aiming to build successful careers in international accounting and finance. The program offers placement assistance through IAB, certification from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), and access to bank loan facilities making it a practical, affordable, career-focused, and accessible pathway to rewarding careers in global finance and accounting. The first batch of the CIAP program is expected to commence by the end of June.
