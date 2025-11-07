Friday, November 07, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Virtuoso Optoelectronics allots 5.86 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Virtuoso Optoelectronics allots 5.86 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Virtuoso Optoelectronics has allotted 5,86,081 equity shares on conversion of 5,86,081 warrants to Malabar India Fund (non-promoter) on 07 November 2025. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 3,09,53,958 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Further, the post allotment shareholding of Malabar India Fund has increased from 2.89% to 4.73% of the total issued capital of Virtuoso Optoelectronics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Himadri Speciality Chemical allots 1 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Himadri Speciality Chemical allots 1 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Va Tech Wabag allots 5,987 equity shares under ESOS

Va Tech Wabag allots 5,987 equity shares under ESOS

Container Corporation Of India places orders worth Rs 461.55 cr

Container Corporation Of India places orders worth Rs 461.55 cr

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit rises 11.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit rises 11.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 99.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 99.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon