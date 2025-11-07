Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit rises 11.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.48% to Rs 393.63 croreNet profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals rose 11.04% to Rs 57.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 393.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 335.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales393.63335.05 17 OPM %23.4423.35 -PBDT95.6884.46 13 PBT74.2270.04 6 NP57.3551.65 11
