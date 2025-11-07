Friday, November 07, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Container Corporation Of India places orders worth Rs 461.55 cr

Container Corporation Of India places orders worth Rs 461.55 cr

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Container Corporation Of India has placed orders worth Rs 461.55 crore as detailed below:

With Touax Taxmaco Railcar Leasing an order worth Rs 157.92 crore for Supply of 08 rakes of BLSS wagons with Brake Van Type BVCM on operating lease for a period of 10 ears.

With TIL an order worth Rs 66.75 crore for Design, Manufacture, Supply and Commissioning of 25 Nos. of Loaded Reach Stackers RSTs .

With GATX India an order worth Rs 236.88 crore for Supply of 12 rakes of BLSS wagons with Brake Van Type BVCM on operating lease for a period of 10 years.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

