Visagar Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.34% to Rs 30.57 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net loss of Visagar Financial Services reported to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 48.34% to Rs 30.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.5759.17-8.370.74-2.560.44-2.580.44-2.580.44