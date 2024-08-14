Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit rises 121.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 368.28% to Rs 8.71 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast rose 121.57% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 368.28% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.711.86 368 OPM %18.1437.63 -PBDT1.570.71 121 PBT1.520.69 120 NP1.130.51 122
