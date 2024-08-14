Arihant's Securities standalone net profit declines 4.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Arihant's Securities declined 4.17% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.020.032300.001600.000.460.480.460.480.460.48