Arihant's Securities standalone net profit declines 4.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Arihant's Securities declined 4.17% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 OPM %2300.001600.00 -PBDT0.460.48 -4 PBT0.460.48 -4 NP0.460.48 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content