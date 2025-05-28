Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vishal Bearings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vishal Bearings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales rise 22.05% to Rs 22.14 crore

Net profit of Vishal Bearings reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.05% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.38% to Rs 86.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.1418.14 22 86.6496.68 -10 OPM %16.0810.03 -8.9010.32 - PBDT2.441.02 139 3.166.62 -52 PBT0.97-0.51 LP -2.711.60 PL NP0.98-0.41 LP -2.591.11 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

