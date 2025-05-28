KSE standalone net profit rises 83.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.95% to Rs 391.81 croreNet profit of KSE rose 83.78% to Rs 34.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.95% to Rs 391.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 416.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 418.51% to Rs 91.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.02% to Rs 1649.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1683.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales391.81416.58 -6 1649.531683.49 -2 OPM %11.696.31 -7.291.90 - PBDT48.8127.07 80 125.8333.08 280 PBT47.1225.73 83 120.2128.34 324 NP34.7918.93 84 91.3117.61 419
