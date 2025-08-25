Monday, August 25, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Mega Mart allots 79.33 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Vishal Mega Mart has allotted 79,33,333 equity shares under ESOP on 25 August 2025. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 46,61,37,07,860 consisting of 4,66,13,70,786 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 46,69,30,41,190 consisting of 4,66,93,04,119 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

