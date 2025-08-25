Monday, August 25, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gandhar Oil Refinery rises on bagging Rs 25-cr order from BHEL

Gandhar Oil Refinery rises on bagging Rs 25-cr order from BHEL

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rose 1.29% to Rs 152.55 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 24.60 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Jhansi, for the supply of transformer oil.

The project is to be executed within two years.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) is a prominent manufacturer of white oils that caters to the consumer and healthcare end industries.

Navratna PSU Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is a leading power equipment manufacturer globally.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals shed 0.71 to Rs 217 on the BSE.

 

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

