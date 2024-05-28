Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 105.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.79% to Rs 104.13 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 31.33% to Rs 57.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.08% to Rs 398.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sigachi Industries rose 105.46% to Rs 15.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.79% to Rs 104.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.104.1372.42398.96302.0515.6916.8219.2119.4420.7012.3180.5761.1017.2110.3369.7754.4815.047.3257.1843.54