Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit declines 2.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.49% to Rs 615.32 croreNet profit of Vijay Solvex declined 2.09% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.49% to Rs 615.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 431.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales615.32431.82 42 OPM %1.411.33 -PBDT8.506.46 32 PBT7.855.85 34 NP6.096.22 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content