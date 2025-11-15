Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 2.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.61% to Rs 119.52 croreNet profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure declined 2.97% to Rs 11.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 119.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 117.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales119.52117.63 2 OPM %17.9416.29 -PBDT19.3017.94 8 PBT16.3315.63 4 NP11.7712.13 -3
