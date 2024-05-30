Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Vishvprabha Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 247.62% to Rs 0.73 crore
Net Loss of Vishvprabha Ventures reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 247.62% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 223.37% to Rs 5.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.730.21 248 5.951.84 223 OPM %57.53-9.52 -21.013.80 - PBDT0.20-0.01 LP 0.460.10 360 PBT-0.05-0.08 38 -0.13-0.07 -86 NP-0.20-0.08 -150 -0.27-0.07 -286
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Vishvprabha Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vishvprabha Ventures update on break-down of boiler unit

Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

JMD Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

G G Dandekar Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 59.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Svaraj Trading &amp; Agencies standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon