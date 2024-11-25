VITP Pvt standalone net profit rises 134.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 90.01 croreNet profit of VITP Pvt rose 134.65% to Rs 32.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 90.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales90.0173.70 22 OPM %80.5477.23 -PBDT61.3040.22 52 PBT45.5821.06 116 NP32.7113.94 135
