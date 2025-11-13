Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivanta Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vivanta Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 398.39% to Rs 9.27 crore

Net loss of Vivanta Industries reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 398.39% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.271.86 398 OPM %-5.725.91 -PBDT-0.320.09 PL PBT-0.370.03 PL NP-0.370.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit declines 20.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit declines 20.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Lahoti Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Lahoti Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Prime Capital Market standalone net profit rises 1020.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Prime Capital Market standalone net profit rises 1020.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Madhuveer Com 18 Network standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Madhuveer Com 18 Network standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi Blast Protein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon