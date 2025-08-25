Monday, August 25, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Wonder Electricals Ltd, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd, D P Wires Ltd and Network People Services Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2025.

Wonder Electricals Ltd, Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd, D P Wires Ltd and Network People Services Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 August 2025.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd crashed 11.22% to Rs 6.09 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Wonder Electricals Ltd tumbled 10.48% to Rs 129.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 92078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20201 shares in the past one month.

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd lost 8.06% to Rs 362.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5379 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

heart attack risk, morning routine

This morning habit may raise your heart attack risk, says cardiologist

Vikram Solar IPO listing date

Vikram Solar IPO to list on August 26; GMP hints at double-digit gains

copper

India faces copper crunch from energy transition, infra growth: CSEP report

Dream11

BCCI on Dream11 exit: Will ensure not to indulge with such firms in future

Bank holidays in August 2025

Bank holidays in India 2025: Are banks open or closed today on Aug 25?

D P Wires Ltd slipped 6.17% to Rs 234. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7227 shares in the past one month.

Network People Services Technologies Ltd pared 6.03% to Rs 2204.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3476 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cash Ur Drive Marketing jumps after securing Rs 2-cr order from UP Tourism Dept

Cash Ur Drive Marketing jumps after securing Rs 2-cr order from UP Tourism Dept

Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Shelter Pharma spurts on bagging order

Shelter Pharma spurts on bagging order

Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 29.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 29.36% in the June 2025 quarter

P N C Rajasthan Highways Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

P N C Rajasthan Highways Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon