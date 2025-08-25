Monday, August 25, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 8.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55044 shares

Emami Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 August 2025.

eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 8.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55044 shares. The stock gained 7.83% to Rs.4,202.70. Volumes stood at 40482 shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd witnessed volume of 62.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.76 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.43% to Rs.578.70. Volumes stood at 4.29 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Action Construction Equipment Ltd witnessed volume of 59.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.08% to Rs.1,074.90. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

heart attack risk, morning routine

This morning habit may raise your heart attack risk, says cardiologist

Vikram Solar IPO listing date

Vikram Solar IPO to list on August 26; GMP hints at double-digit gains

copper

India faces copper crunch from energy transition, infra growth: CSEP report

Dream11

BCCI on Dream11 exit: Will ensure not to indulge with such firms in future

Bank holidays in August 2025

Bank holidays in India 2025: Are banks open or closed today on Aug 25?

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 60.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.85% to Rs.307.80. Volumes stood at 7.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 78.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.18% to Rs.920.00. Volumes stood at 2.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shelter Pharma spurts on bagging order

Shelter Pharma spurts on bagging order

Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 29.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 29.36% in the June 2025 quarter

P N C Rajasthan Highways Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

P N C Rajasthan Highways Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Vikas Telecom Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Vikas Telecom Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon