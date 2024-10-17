Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit declines 82.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 93.14% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Vivid Mercantile declined 82.99% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 93.14% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.334.81 -93 OPM %151.523.53 -PBDT0.261.77 -85 PBT0.251.77 -86 NP0.251.47 -83
