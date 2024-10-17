Citizen Infoline reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 451.52% to Rs 1.82 croreNet profit of Citizen Infoline remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 451.52% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.820.33 452 OPM %-2.75-24.24 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content