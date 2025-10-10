Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 264.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 315.15% to Rs 1.37 croreNet profit of Vivid Mercantile rose 264.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 315.15% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.370.33 315 OPM %100.73151.52 -PBDT1.380.26 431 PBT1.380.25 452 NP0.910.25 264
