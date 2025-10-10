Friday, October 10, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 264.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 264.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 315.15% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of Vivid Mercantile rose 264.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 315.15% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.370.33 315 OPM %100.73151.52 -PBDT1.380.26 431 PBT1.380.25 452 NP0.910.25 264

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

BSE SME IPO of Sihora Industries subscribed 29%

BSE SME IPO of Sihora Industries subscribed 29%

SEBI raises block deal price range to 3% and increases block deal size to Rs 25 crore

SEBI raises block deal price range to 3% and increases block deal size to Rs 25 crore

Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the September 2025 quarter

GST Reforms Boost Manipur's Local Industries, Crafts and Agro-Based Economy for Inclusive Growth

GST Reforms Boost Manipur's Local Industries, Crafts and Agro-Based Economy for Inclusive Growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon