Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 89.56% to Rs 1.55 croreNet profit of Antariksh Industries declined 95.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 89.56% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.5514.84 -90 OPM %0.651.82 -PBDT0.010.27 -96 PBT0.010.27 -96 NP0.010.20 -95
