Friday, October 10, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Antariksh Industries standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 89.56% to Rs 1.55 crore

Net profit of Antariksh Industries declined 95.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 89.56% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.5514.84 -90 OPM %0.651.82 -PBDT0.010.27 -96 PBT0.010.27 -96 NP0.010.20 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GST Reforms Boost Manipur's Local Industries, Crafts and Agro-Based Economy for Inclusive Growth

GST Reforms Boost Manipur's Local Industries, Crafts and Agro-Based Economy for Inclusive Growth

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company subscribed 48%

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company subscribed 48%

Rubicon Research subscribed 2.37 times

Rubicon Research subscribed 2.37 times

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company IPO subscribed 9%

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company IPO subscribed 9%

Indices extend gains for 2nd day; PSU Bank shares climb

Indices extend gains for 2nd day; PSU Bank shares climb

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon