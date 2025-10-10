Friday, October 10, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE SME IPO of Sihora Industries subscribed 29%

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
The offer received bids for 4.70 lakh shares as against 16 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sihora Industries received bids for 4,70,000 shares as against 16,00,000 shares on offer, as per BSE data as of 17:00 hours on Friday (10 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.29 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (10 October 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (14 October 2025). The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 66 per share. The minimum order quantity is 2,000 equity shares. The equity shares will list on BSEs SME platform.

 

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 16,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding will dilute to 69.97% from 100% pre-issue.

About 80,000 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 15,20,000 equity shares. The issue and the net issue will constitute 30.03% and 28.53% respectively of the post issue paid up equity share capital of the company.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards purchase of additional plant & machinery, repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed by the company from banks and financial Institutions, to meet additional working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Sihora Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of narrow woven fabrics and industrial textiles such as laces, tapes, elastics, zippers and ribbons. Its manufacturing unit operates on promoter-owned infrastructure and is equipped with modern machinery, with further automation planned through the Issue proceeds. As of 31 July 2025, the company had 67 employees including 2 executive directors on roll of the company.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 5.80 crore and net profit of Rs 0.45 crore for the period ended 31 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

