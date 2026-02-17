Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit rises 52.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 13.51 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech rose 52.44% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.5112.2140.6445.374.233.711.571.461.250.82

