VMS Industries standalone net profit rises 306.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 687.89% to Rs 105.42 crore

Net profit of VMS Industries rose 306.67% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 687.89% to Rs 105.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.105.4213.382.17-1.121.070.320.870.220.610.15