Yen steadies near 152 per dollar, all eyes on BOJ policy moves

Yen steadies near 152 per dollar, all eyes on BOJ policy moves

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The Japanese yen strengthened to around 152 per dollar on Tuesday, rebounding from near eight-month lows as markets awaited the meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump. The talks are expected to focus on trade and defense ties, while comments from a Japanese minister vowing to monitor yen weakness also lent support. Investors now look to the Bank of Japans policy meeting, where rates are likely to stay unchanged but discussions may begin on future hikes as tariff risks ease.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

