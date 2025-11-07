Voler Car standalone net profit declines 50.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.16% to Rs 13.89 croreNet profit of Voler Car declined 50.86% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.16% to Rs 13.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.8911.37 22 OPM %4.3916.80 -PBDT1.181.98 -40 PBT1.151.95 -41 NP0.861.75 -51
