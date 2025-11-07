Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.72% to Rs 457.50 croreNet profit of Aditya Vision rose 4.18% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.72% to Rs 457.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 375.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales457.50375.85 22 OPM %7.588.00 -PBDT26.9926.35 2 PBT16.7015.98 5 NP12.7212.21 4
