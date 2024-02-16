Sensex (    %)
                        
Volkswagen and Mahindra &amp; Mahindra sign supply agreement

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Volkswagen Group and Mahindra & Mahindra have signed the first supply agreement on components of Volkswagens MEB for Mahindra's purpose-built electric platform INGLO, taking a definitive step further on their joint vision for e-mobility collaboration.
The deal covers the supply of certain electric components as well as unified cells. With the agreement, Volkswagen and Mahindra are further deepening their collaboration which started with a partnering agreement and a term sheet in 2022. Both companies will continue to evaluate a potential expansion of the collaboration.
Mahindra will be the first external partner to use the groundbreaking unified cell concept, the core element of Volkswagens battery strategy. The supply agreement will run over several years and will have total volume of about 50 GWh over lifetime. Volkswagen Group and Mahindra aim to strengthen their e-mobility footprint in the Indian automotive market and to accelerate the electrification in the region. Mahindra plans to launch five all-electric SUVs in India based on its new, purpose-built electric platform INGLO, starting December 2024. With more than five million new vehicles per year in 2023, India is one of the largest automotive markets in the world. The electrification of the passenger car segment is expected to gain significant momentum in the coming years.
Volkswagen's MEB platform and its components are used by the Group brands Volkswagen, Audi, koda and SEAT/CUPRA as well as external partners like Ford and Mahindra. The partnership with Mahindra is led by Volkswagen Group Technology and its Platform Business unit in close cooperation with koda Auto Volkswagen India.
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

