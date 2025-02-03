Business Standard

Voltaire Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 676.92% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net loss of Voltaire Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 676.92% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.010.13 677 OPM %-2.97-7.69 -PBDT-0.130 0 PBT-0.130 0 NP-0.140 0

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

