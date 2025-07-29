Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 0.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 423.58 croreNet profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 0.14% to Rs 79.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 79.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 423.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 428.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales423.58428.15 -1 OPM %17.1517.70 -PBDT108.02104.23 4 PBT104.65101.26 3 NP79.5579.44 0
