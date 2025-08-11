Monday, August 11, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Voltas slumps as Q1 PAT slides 58% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Voltas slumps as Q1 PAT slides 58% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Voltas fell 4.46% to Rs 1,245.55 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 57.97% to Rs 140.46 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 334.23 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total income slipped 19.60% year on year to Rs 4,020.65 in the first quarter of FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 202.72 crore in Q1 FY26, down 55.10% as against Rs 451.52 crore in Q1 FY25.

On segmental front, revenue from unitary cooling products stood at Rs 2,867.86 crore (down 24.57% YoY), revenue from electro-mechanical projects and services stood at Rs 921.83 crore (down 2.87% YoY) and revenue from engineering products and services stood at Rs 135.44 crore (down 15.70% YoY), during the quarter.

 

Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas, said, The first quarter of FY26 presented certain challenges, particularly due to unseasonal weather and shifting consumer sentiment. While these factors impacted our seasonal product categories, our core strengthsmarket leadership, operational resilience, and strategic agilityremain intact.

We view this as a one-off situation and are confident that our ongoing investments in innovation, channel expansion, and customer-centricity will enable us to overcome short-term headwinds and continue delivering sustainable growth in the quarters ahead.

Voltas is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. The company is part of the Tata Group. In addition to room air conditioners, it also has air coolers, air purifiers, water dispensers, water coolers, commercial refrigeration and commercial air conditioning products in its portfolio.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness bargain hunting

Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 127.18% in the June 2025 quarter

BIGBLOC Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 2.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Orchasp consolidated net profit rises 134.78% in the June 2025 quarter

