Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 2.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.36% to Rs 259.49 croreNet profit of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 2.18% to Rs 37.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 259.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 241.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales259.49241.69 7 OPM %15.6115.15 -PBDT48.2247.47 2 PBT45.7845.14 1 NP37.9337.12 2
