Orchasp consolidated net profit rises 134.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 122.70% to Rs 7.75 croreNet profit of Orchasp rose 134.78% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 122.70% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.753.48 123 OPM %9.0311.49 -PBDT0.730.28 161 PBT0.730.27 170 NP0.540.23 135
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content