Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd saw volume of 5.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81550 shares

Atul Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 June 2025.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd saw volume of 5.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81550 shares. The stock increased 3.97% to Rs.2,093.00. Volumes stood at 89482 shares in the last session.

Atul Ltd notched up volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27138 shares. The stock rose 4.03% to Rs.7,286.00. Volumes stood at 37787 shares in the last session.

 

Global Health Ltd registered volume of 5.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.30% to Rs.1,213.30. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Blood test

This new blood test could spot cancer up to 3 years before symptoms

PremiumAshok Leyland, commercial vehicle

India's CV industry quietly begins shift to hydrogen-powered vehicles

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI to get faster from today; Daily caps on usage roll out from July 31

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

PhysicsWallah to provide Rs 300 crore learning tools in Telangana

petrol, Oil, Diesel

Early monsoon dampens fuel demand growth in June; diesel dips 4.8%

Endurance Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 5.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.71% to Rs.2,466.20. Volumes stood at 88187 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Finance Ltd notched up volume of 55.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.74% to Rs.940.00. Volumes stood at 10.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Algoquant Fintech incorporates WOS, Algoquant Global Securities

Algoquant Fintech incorporates WOS, Algoquant Global Securities

Desco Infratech slides after CFO Prinkle Sanjay Jain resigns

Desco Infratech slides after CFO Prinkle Sanjay Jain resigns

Punjab & Sind Bank drops for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank drops for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank drops for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon