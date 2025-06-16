Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 37.7, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.28% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 7.37% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.7, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 24933.35. The Sensex is at 81777.75, up 0.81%.Central Bank of India has eased around 1.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6934.85, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 159.9 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 9.12 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

