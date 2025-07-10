Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IREDA gains after Govt nod to raise capital gains bonds

IREDA gains after Govt nod to raise capital gains bonds

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) added 1.75% to Rs 168.80 after the Ministry of Finance granted approval to issue capital gain exemption bonds under section 54EC of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The company shall utilise the proceeds from such bonds only for those renewable projects which can service the debt out of the project revenues without being dependent on the State Governments for the service of debts.

Meanwhile, the company will release its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 later today.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is a 'Navratna' Government of India enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA is a public limited government company, established as a non-banking financial institution in 1987, engaged in promoting, developing, and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 48.66% to Rs 501.55 crore on a 36.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,905.06 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

