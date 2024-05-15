Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd saw volume of 318.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.24 lakh shares

K E C International Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 May 2024.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 318.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.40% to Rs.315.30. Volumes stood at 8.45 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd registered volume of 37.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.44% to Rs.759.05. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd witnessed volume of 49.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.32% to Rs.1,584.90. Volumes stood at 4.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Apollo Tyres Ltd notched up volume of 105.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.23 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.25% to Rs.472.95. Volumes stood at 19.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd recorded volume of 22.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.92 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.62% to Rs.550.60. Volumes stood at 8.25 lakh shares in the last session.

