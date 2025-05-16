Friday, May 16, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at JSW Infrastructure Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

JSW Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 18.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Rites Ltd, SKF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 May 2025.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 18.42 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 15.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.46% to Rs.289.40. Volumes stood at 60197 shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd witnessed volume of 51.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.59 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.80% to Rs.1,814.50. Volumes stood at 3.41 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd registered volume of 8.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76054 shares. The stock rose 5.79% to Rs.346.35. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd recorded volume of 6.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.54% to Rs.269.50. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd saw volume of 9253 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1689 shares. The stock increased 6.71% to Rs.4,593.70. Volumes stood at 2108 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 16 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

