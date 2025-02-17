Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at LMW Ltd counter

Volumes jump at LMW Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

LMW Ltd saw volume of 10000 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 203 shares

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, J K Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 February 2025.

LMW Ltd saw volume of 10000 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 203 shares. The stock dropped 0.32% to Rs.14,269.95. Volumes stood at 481 shares in the last session.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 82934 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11062 shares. The stock gained 19.69% to Rs.2,415.00. Volumes stood at 5056 shares in the last session.

 

Concord Biotech Ltd witnessed volume of 38408 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10605 shares. The stock dropped 9.05% to Rs.1,539.90. Volumes stood at 49819 shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd witnessed volume of 8253 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3085 shares. The stock dropped 2.61% to Rs.394.25. Volumes stood at 6736 shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd registered volume of 4624 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1834 shares. The stock slipped 0.83% to Rs.4,614.00. Volumes stood at 907 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

