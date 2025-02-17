Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with limited losses; realty shares decline

Barometers trade with limited losses; realty shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 22,850 mark. Realty shares extended losses for the second day in a row.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 328.94 points or 0.46% to 75,575.99. The Nifty 50 index slipped 102.45 points or 0.45% to 22,826.80.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 1.15%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 995 shares rose and 2,705 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

 

New Listing:

Shares of Ajax Engineering were currently trading at Rs 575.30 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 8.54% as compared with the issue price of Rs 629.

Also Read

US Visa

US visa interview waiver cut from 48 months to 12 - impact decoded

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 100 pts lower at 75,850; Nifty at 22,900; Financials, Auto, IT, FMCG drag

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Utkarsh Small Finance hits all time low on posting Q3 results; Details

Phone, social media, mobile phones

Boosted by PLI scheme, India's smartphone exports hit record Rs 1.5 trn

Earthquake

LIVE news: Strong tremors jolt Delhi, PM Modi urges people to stay alert for 'possible aftershocks'

The scrip was listed at Rs 593, exhibiting a discount of 5.72% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 593 and a low of 565. On the BSE, over 3.28 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index declined 1.69% to 817.40. The index slipped 3.4% in the past trading session.

Phoenix Mills (down 3.08%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 2.91%), Raymond (down 2.44%), Godrej Properties (down 2.07%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.98%), DLF (down 0.85%), Macrotech Developers (down 0.73%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.51%) and Sobha (down 0.22%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Zydus Lifesciences added 1.75% after the company announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a surveillance inspection at the companys active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located in Ambernath, Maharashtra.

Rites declined 1.28%. The company said that it has secured a major order for providing comprehensive engineering and project management services from NLC India worth Rs 466.55 crore.

Welspun Corp fell 2.24%. The company announced that it has received new orders worth Rs 3,000 crore for the supply of pipes in the US.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sandur Manganese sizzles after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 137 cr

Sandur Manganese sizzles after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 137 cr

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

Stock Markets See Mixed Performance Amid Economic Data Reports

Stock Markets See Mixed Performance Amid Economic Data Reports

Ajax Engineering IPO slides on debut

Ajax Engineering IPO slides on debut

Welspun Corp bags new order worth Rs 3,000 crore in US

Welspun Corp bags new order worth Rs 3,000 crore in US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentAjax Engineering IPO ListingBihar Earthquake TodayZen Technologies shares
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon