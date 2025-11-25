Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ACME Solar gains as subsidiary inks 25-year PPA with SECI

ACME Solar gains as subsidiary inks 25-year PPA with SECI

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

ACME Solar Holdings added 1.33% to Rs 236.05 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Platinum Urja, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI.

According to the companys exchange filing, the PPA covers a 200 MW solar project integrated with a 100 MW/400 MWh energy storage system (ESS) at a tariff of Rs 3.42 per unit. The agreement was finalized on 24 November 2025, following tariff adoption by the Central Regulator and power procurement approval by the State Regulator.

SECI had earlier awarded ACME Solar a Letter of Award for 350 MW in July 2024. The company had already signed a PPA for 150 MW in October 2024, and with the latest agreement, the entire 350 MW capacity is now tied under PPA.

 

Under the contract, ACME Solar must deliver power with an annual Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of 25%27% during solar hours while maintaining minimum availability of 70% monthly and 85% annually during evening peak hours. The project is expected to be commissioned by June 2027, aided by the availability of the final connectivity grant.

With this milestone, ACME Solar has signed PPAs totaling 800 MW of contracted capacity, including 2,320 MWh of battery energy storage, in the current financial year. This increases the companys cumulative PPA-backed capacity to 5,380 MW.

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 115.06 crore in Q2 FY26, up 652.51% as against Rs 15.29 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 80.18% YoY to Rs 467.74 crore in Q1 September 2025.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

