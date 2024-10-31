Business Standard
Volumes jump at Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd saw volume of 21.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares

Grindwell Norton Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd, Cipla Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 October 2024.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd saw volume of 21.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.17% to Rs.1,601.10. Volumes stood at 1.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd saw volume of 7.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59519 shares. The stock increased 2.97% to Rs.2,215.15. Volumes stood at 40003 shares in the last session.

 

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 312.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.55% to Rs.71.72. Volumes stood at 21.9 lakh shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd notched up volume of 2.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26128 shares. The stock rose 2.35% to Rs.1,593.30. Volumes stood at 15914 shares in the last session.

FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks slide

Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology shares slide

Last Mile Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.55 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Mile Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.55 crore in the September 2024 quarter

BF Utilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

BF Utilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Cipla Ltd saw volume of 148.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.76 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.06% to Rs.1,560.95. Volumes stood at 50.64 lakh shares in the last session.

